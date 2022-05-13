Watch| Angry protestors push ex-Sri Lankan minister's car into lake amid continuing economic crisis

The political crisis started in late March when people, hurt by shortages of essential items and long hours of power cuts, took to the streets demanding the government to step down

As Sri Lanka continues to reel from its biggest economic crisis, protests have rocked the nation in recent weeks. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a crowd surrounding a car that allegedly belonged to a former minister and pushing it into a lake. The group managed to roll the vehicle on its side and dumped it into the water.

The clip posted by @Imposter_Edits shows the crowd pushing the vehicle into the water body. A man who was interviewed in the clip expressed his frustration at the country’s dire economic crisis. “No gas, no fuel and where is essential medications, he said, adding that "people are suffering, people are living with one meal a day." The clip has received over 1.1 million views till date.

Watch the clip here:

In Sri Lanka, Anger over the cost of living the public threw politicians' cars into the waters. pic.twitter.com/5TLTxPTAzd — _Imposter_️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 11, 2022

This is not the only viral video that showcases the anger of the people with the ruling political class. On 9 May, the house of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kurunegala was set on fire by anti-government protestors. The incident occurred hours after the politician had tendered his resignation to his brother and the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Watch the clip here:

Update: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Kurunagala set on fire. pic.twitter.com/LaHOKztt27 — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) May 9, 2022

Protestors also set the official residences of Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando as well as MPs Sanath Nishantha, Mahipala Herath, Ramesh Pathirana, and Nimal Lanza on fire.

Sri Lanka has been facing its biggest economic crisis ever since the country gained independence in 1948. The crisis has been caused in part due to a shortage of foreign currency, which has led to the government being unable to pay for imports of staple food items, medicines and fuel. This has caused acute shortages and soaring prices. The fall in tourism during COVID-19 as well as the reckless agrarian policies of the government have exacerbated the crisis.

The political crisis started in late March when people, hurt by shortages of essential items and long hours of power cuts, took to the streets demanding the government to step down.

Recent days have seen violent clashes between the protestors and the security forces. In a move to placate the anti-government protestors, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister of the country.