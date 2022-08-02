Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei's Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu

FP Staff August 02, 2022 21:29:57 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP

Highlights

21:37 (ist)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

China vows 'targeted military actions' in response to Pelosi's  visit

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.


"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.
21:27 (ist)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker

America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy, Pelosi said.
21:18 (ist)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

Small protest erupts outside Taipei hotel where Pelosi will stay

Pelosi’s plane landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 22:44 pm (local time).

The US House Speaker and her delegation were greeted by local Taiwanese officials, as they alighted the plane. 

Pelosi is expected to travel by motorcade to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei where she will stay the night, reports BBC. A small demonstration is being held outside the hotel by a pro-China group with some holding up banners reading “go home warmonger”.
21:03 (ist)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

Our visit honours US’ commitment to supporting Taiwan democracy, says Nancy Pelosi

Minutes after landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.”

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 02, 2022 - 21:37 (IST)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

China vows 'targeted military actions' in response to Pelosi's  visit

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.


"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

Aug 02, 2022 - 21:27 (IST)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker

America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy, Pelosi said.

Aug 02, 2022 - 21:18 (IST)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

Small protest erupts outside Taipei hotel where Pelosi will stay

Pelosi’s plane landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 22:44 pm (local time).

The US House Speaker and her delegation were greeted by local Taiwanese officials, as they alighted the plane. 

Pelosi is expected to travel by motorcade to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei where she will stay the night, reports BBC. A small demonstration is being held outside the hotel by a pro-China group with some holding up banners reading “go home warmonger”.

Aug 02, 2022 - 21:03 (IST)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates:

Our visit honours US’ commitment to supporting Taiwan democracy, says Nancy Pelosi

Minutes after landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday as tensions escalate with China over the visit. She is the highest ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei's Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 02, 2022 21:31:05 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russia condemns potential Pelosi visit to Taiwan as 'provocation'
World

Russia condemns potential Pelosi visit to Taiwan as 'provocation'

Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan

White House warns Beijing against turning Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit into a 'crisis'
World

White House warns Beijing against turning Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit into a 'crisis'

The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

Explained: Why US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan is irking China
World

Explained: Why US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan is irking China

China has threatened unspecified ‘resolute and strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes ahead with her visit to Taiwan