Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker

China vows 'targeted military actions' in response to Pelosi's visit
China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.
Aug 02, 2022
21:27 (IST)
US solidarity with people of Taiwan more important than ever, says House Speaker
America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy, Pelosi said.
Aug 02, 2022
21:18 (IST)
Small protest erupts outside Taipei hotel where Pelosi will stay
Pelosi’s plane landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 22:44 pm (local time).
The US House Speaker and her delegation were greeted by local Taiwanese officials, as they alighted the plane.
Pelosi is expected to travel by motorcade to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei where she will stay the night, reports BBC. A small demonstration is being held outside the hotel by a pro-China group with some holding up banners reading “go home warmonger”.
Aug 02, 2022
21:03 (IST)
Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan
The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.