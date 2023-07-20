WATCH | Ali Zafar shares video of Pakistani folk singer performing with a gun on stage

Celebrations around happy events in several South Asian countries like India and Pakistan have a strongly bound tradition involving celebratory gunfires to mark the merry event. This pulling out of weapons and firing has even caused several deaths in these countries, but no heed has been paid to the actions. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar astonished Twitter users as he shared a 30-second clip featuring a folk singer’s performance. He also challenged people to tag the man in the clip and criticise his singing.

The video shared by Zafar appears to be from a live function in Pakistan, where the folk singer has been assigned to perform for all those gathered. However, what grabs people’s attention is the presence of a big loaded gun apart from the music instrument in the singer’s right hand. This gun is used to fire multiple rounds while singing simultaneously.

Check out Zafar’s Twitter post:

Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing. pic.twitter.com/eJ9cHJNwgC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 14, 2023

Posted a few days ago, the clip has amassed over 3.9 lakh views.

Users were baffled by the gun in the folk singer’s hand. Check out some of the responses below:

One Twitter user wrote: “Kisi ne maut ko daawat deni hai toh inki gaiki pe aetraaz kar ke dekhe,” which means “If someone wants to allure death, just take a dig at his singing.”

Kisi ne maut ko daawat deni hai toh inki gaiki pe aetraaz kar ke dekhe — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) July 14, 2023

“Most talented singer,” wrote another.

Best singer 😝 — Vipul Sharma (@VipulVir) July 16, 2023

Another mentioned: “Perhaps, Kache k ilaaqe ka (Retired) daaku trying to please everyone.” (This is how a retired thief wants to please everyone.)

Perhaps… Kache k ilaaqe ka (Retired) daaku trying to please everyone 🫢😂 — 𝙁𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙖 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙣 ✨ (@fatima_awan77) July 14, 2023

“Not impressed with his choice of musical instrument,” said a fourth user.

Not impressed with his choice of "musical instrument." — Lynne Irwin (@LLynneIrwin) July 14, 2023

While several others joined in fearful applause for the man, some said the particular scene was common in Sindh, a Pakistani province.

According to a report by The Times of India that cited local sources, at least one person was killed and 17 people suffered bullet injuries after guns were fired on New Year’s Eve in 2022 during “celebratory gunfire” in Pakistan. Despite restrictions on celebratory firing, gruesome events continued. The authorities’ warning about attempted murder charges didn’t resonate with violators.

As per a BBC report, these celebratory firings cause death on a large scale in several northern Indian states including Uttar Pradesh.