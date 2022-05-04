Watch| Alert mom saves son from drowning in swimming pool, internet lauds 'Mother of the year'
Towards the end of the nine-second clip, the 'Mother of the year' can be seen holding on to her son's t-shirt tightly as he climbs back out of the pool.
There are numerous videos on the internet which prove the fact that a mother can go to any extent to keep her child safe. In a similar incident, a mother was recorded grabbing her son mid-plunge and saving him from drowning in a swimming pool.
The woman has been lauded for her apt thinking and quick reflexes. Shared by Twitter user The Figen, the video captures how a curious kid walks near to the edge of the pool and goes straight for a plunge. Within no time, his mother rushes to help the child and makes an impressive one-handed grab, saving him from drowning in the swimming pool.
Towards the end of the nine-second clip, the "Mother of the year" can be seen holding on to her son's t-shirt tightly as he climbs back out of the pool.
Watch the clip below:
Mother of the year!👏 pic.twitter.com/TIXn8P85gx
— Figen (@TheFigen) April 30, 2022
Since being shared, this video has been grabbing all the attention on social media. It has collected over 4 lakh views and thousands of likes. There were few who hailed the mother as a “super mom” while others shared similar examples when moms have saved the day.
In one such similar instance, a courageous mother saved her son from being crushed by a truck. The 2019 video resurfaced on social media again with England cricketer Jofra Archer reacting to it.
In the video, three people can be seen travelling on a motorcycle. Soon, the bike gets clipped by a car and loses control. The rider remained seated, while the mother and son fell off the bike rolling straight into an incoming truck.
Showing a lightning reaction, the mother then pulls her child towards her and away from the wheels of the truck. All this happened in a jiffy. As per a Daily Mail report, the incident took place in Goi, Nam Dinh in Vietnam.
Check out the video here:
Mother of the year https://t.co/qIZlz1PYEZ
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2022
What do you think of these brave mothers' quick reflexes?
also read
Watch | Thief dances after robbing hardware store in UP's Chandauli, see viral video here
The 32-second clip was shared by Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh on Twitter who tagged Chandauli Police along with Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow in his post.
Watch | Anand Mahindra shares video of 3-wheeler resembling Batmobile racing on Indian road
A handle named Roads of Mumbai initially shared the now-viral video. They captioned it 'When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business'
Watch video: Little girl's desire to witness snow in Kashmir wins hearts
In the video, the girl introduces herself as Paushika and talks about the tourist spots she plans to visit in the valley