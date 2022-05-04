Watch| Alert mom saves son from drowning in swimming pool, internet lauds 'Mother of the year'

Towards the end of the nine-second clip, the 'Mother of the year' can be seen holding on to her son's t-shirt tightly as he climbs back out of the pool.

There are numerous videos on the internet which prove the fact that a mother can go to any extent to keep her child safe. In a similar incident, a mother was recorded grabbing her son mid-plunge and saving him from drowning in a swimming pool.

The woman has been lauded for her apt thinking and quick reflexes. Shared by Twitter user The Figen, the video captures how a curious kid walks near to the edge of the pool and goes straight for a plunge. Within no time, his mother rushes to help the child and makes an impressive one-handed grab, saving him from drowning in the swimming pool.

Towards the end of the nine-second clip, the "Mother of the year" can be seen holding on to her son's t-shirt tightly as he climbs back out of the pool.

Watch the clip below:

Since being shared, this video has been grabbing all the attention on social media. It has collected over 4 lakh views and thousands of likes. There were few who hailed the mother as a “super mom” while others shared similar examples when moms have saved the day.

In one such similar instance, a courageous mother saved her son from being crushed by a truck. The 2019 video resurfaced on social media again with England cricketer Jofra Archer reacting to it.

In the video, three people can be seen travelling on a motorcycle. Soon, the bike gets clipped by a car and loses control. The rider remained seated, while the mother and son fell off the bike rolling straight into an incoming truck.

Showing a lightning reaction, the mother then pulls her child towards her and away from the wheels of the truck. All this happened in a jiffy. As per a Daily Mail report, the incident took place in Goi, Nam Dinh in Vietnam.

Check out the video here:

Mother of the year https://t.co/qIZlz1PYEZ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2022

What do you think of these brave mothers' quick reflexes?