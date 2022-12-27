Kabul: Women in Afghanistan are not happy with the Taliban regime and a viral video that shows a woman setting a dummy of an official on fire is a prove of it.

Last week’s ban on university education for women by Taliban has triggered protests all across the country with men and women alike condemning the move.

In the video, shared by the former Policy Advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister of Refugees, Shabnam Nasimi, a woman was seen pouring inflammable liquid on a dummy of a Taliban official before setting it on fire.

According to Nasimi, the woman said, “I set fire to ignorance, but it is still alive and breathing. I am a girl from Afghanistan and I want the world to hear me.”

A young woman in Afghanistan shows her anger against the Talibans BAN on female university education. “I set fire to ignorance, but it is still alive and breathing. I am a girl from Afghanistan and I want the world to hear me.” 🧏🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/G3SFkCtoqd — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 26, 2022

The latest bans on women came after it was hoped that the Taliban’s policies in the country after it came back to power in 2021, would not be as severe as it was before.

Women protests against ban

The latest set of bans has triggered nationwide protests in Afghanistan with women taking to the streets and braving water cannons to condemn the Taliban’s decision.

A woman protestor in the city of Nangarhar said, “What other choice do we have left? They [the Taliban] have taken everything from us.”

A statement issued by Mirwais Nika Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar echoed the concerns of the protestors in the country. The statement read, “Education is the duty of men and women. It is the fundamental right and secret of the country’s development and self-reliance.”

