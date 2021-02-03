Watch: Aerobics instructor performs dance routine oblivious to Myanmar coup unfolding behind her

The instructor was performing to the song ‘Ampun Bang Jago’, which highlights the power struggle between the people and the authorities.

As the military took control of Myanmar after a decade of democratic rule, resulting in the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders, a video of an aerobics instructor dancing even as the movement of armed vehicles continued in the background went viral.

The video showed Khing Hnin Wai doing her routine with the country’s parliament in the background and oblivious to the military activity, continued dancing nonchalantly.

— Àngel Marrades (@VonKoutli) February 1, 2021

Apart from the instructor’s oblivious attitude, netizens also pointed out to the track playing behind her. An Indonesian Twitter user first talked about it, saying the song was ‘Ampun Bang Jago’, a track that highlights the power struggle between the people and the authorities.

The song by Indonesian singers Tian Storm and Ever Slkr has been time and again used as a revolutionary tune for years, the South China Morning Post reported. It has been used by protestors to demonstrate against police brutality and other mass protests.

The clip was widely shared resulting in Khing Hnin Wai getting backlash from supporters of the military. It was being alleged that the 26-year-old was mocking the coup. She later posted different videos of performing her routine at the same spot through a course of months to justify that she was not trying to “mock or ridicule any organisation” or trying “to be silly” while performing on Monday.

She went on to write that she assumed the vehicles to be part of an official convoy and hence continued with her performance.

A military coup was staged on Monday as a new session of parliament was set to open after Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party registered a landslide victory in the recent elections. Commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has become the leader of the country now according to BBC.