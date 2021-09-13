“Find me someone more excited to eat some pizza than this adorable kid...I'll wait!” reads the caption on Twitter.

A few things like ice cream, yummy fries, and chocolates can brighten up anyone’s day at any time. If you’re a pizza lover, having a pizza once in a while makes you feel happier as compared to any other normal day.

A video is currently going viral where a kid’s reaction on seeing a box of pizza in front of her is sure to bring a smile on your face. The video is shared by the 'Good News Movement', where an adorable toddler reacting to a box of pizza is grabbing attention on social media. Her instant sweet expression and reaction will definitely make your day and every pizza lover is going to relate with the kid.

Find me someone more excited to eat some pizza than this adorable kid...I'll wait!🍕❤😋🍕❤😋 pic.twitter.com/yN3fEK2xb7 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 10, 2021

In the video, a baby girl can be seen sitting on a bed and a box of pizza is laid open before her. As the cover of the box opens, the child seems pleasantly surprised to see the pizza. Seconds later, she brightly smiles and screams following which she raises her hands on seeing the Italian delight.

It is still unclear who captured the 11-second clip or when this incident took place. However, this video is winning hearts worldwide after being shared online. So far, the video has gathered nearly 10,000 views and counting. Along with liking the video, many even posted their reactions to it. A few social media users were also surprised to see the shape of the box, which was unique.