Watch: Adorable video of mama dog nursing kitten along with her puppies leaves internet in awe

The video clip begins with a mama dog nursing her puppies on the ground. Soon, a kitten appears in the video, stares at the dog and joins the puppies in suckling milk. The adorable video ends with the felis enjoying the meal with the little doggos. "Good girl feeding her puppies and a hungry kitty," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the cute video here:

Since being shared on Reddit, the 21-second video has garnered more than 35,000 upvotes. People also filled the comment section with adorable comments. A Reddit user said that he liked the little cat staring at the mama dog for a moment. Another liked the calmness and patience of the mama dog. “This is soooo cute,” commented a third Reddit user. Many users also added that humans should learn kindness from these animals.

Well, this is not the first time that a kitten was feeding on a nursing dog.

Last year, a similar heartwarming video had surfaced from a remote village in Nigeria that showed a little feline feeding on milk from a mama dog. The clip, which had gone viral, has so far accumulated over 1 million views. Twitter users showered love for the dog and the little kitten.

The 32-second clip was shared by Reuters on its official Twitter handle with the caption, “It's a most unusual sight: a kitten was spotted feeding on milk from a nursing dog in a remote village in Nigeria.”

Watch the video here:

It's a most unusual sight: a kitten was spotted feeding on milk from a nursing dog in a remote village in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/imbyssZzvO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

Animals never fail to amaze us with their kindness and these videos act as a proof to it. What are your thoughts on this unusual bonding between the mama dog and the kitten?

