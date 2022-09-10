Watch: 80-year-old builds train to take stray dogs on ride, sets 'retirement goals'

Eugene Bostick is a retired farm owner, a friend to homeless animals, and above all he is the conductor of the Fort Worth dog train. After retirement, people pursue a life of leisure but Bostick has dedicated his later part of life to rescuing stray dogs.

An 80-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas redefined squad goals with his adorable entourage of train-riding rescue dogs. Eugene Bostick is a retired farm owner, a friend to homeless animals, and above all he is the conductor of the Fort Worth dog train. After retirement, people pursue a life of leisure but Bostick has dedicated his later part of life to rescuing stray dogs.

The 80-year-old often goes viral on social media as people share photos and videos of his ‘dog train’ in which he takes his furry friends, who are under his care, on small trips. Already somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown, Bostick’s story has been blowing up around the world for the last few years.

Once again, a video of him taking the dogs on a small ride in the ‘dog train’ surfaced on the internet. And it is a hit among Twitter users. While some are calling Bostick’s story as “retirement goals” others simply lauded the old man for his kind gesture. The 15-second video was shared by a Twitter page, pups. “Retired man builds a train to take rescued stray dogs on adventures,” the tweet alongside the video read.

Retired man builds train to take rescued stray dogs on adventures pic.twitter.com/EGYUKK0Zfa — pups (@pups_Puppies1) September 8, 2022

So far, the video has racked up over 2.3 million views on the microblogging platform.

“This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen,” a user tweeted.

This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen. Look how happy they are! He is a doll. 😍 — Carolyn Abrams (@AbramsCarolyn) September 8, 2022

This is the best thing I've ever seen, what a lovely man to treat all those beautiful dogs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MariaMarkham🤓 (@MariaMarkham12) September 8, 2022

Another said, “Awesome, that’s so kind of him to do this.”

Awesome! That's so kind of him to do this! 🥰 — PA Dem in TN (@DZaborney) September 8, 2022

“I love this man and this video so much,” a third wrote.

I love this man and this video so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — GoJoe2020 (@GJoe2020) September 8, 2022

Some even called Bostick’s initiative as “retirement goals.”

Retirement goals.🐾 — Rob Sniffen (@TallyGator90) September 8, 2022

“This video has made my day,” a tweet read.

This video made my day. What a nice man. — Jeff Hemby (@jhapril1958) September 8, 2022

In an interview with Animals news blog, The Dodo, Bostick shared that he started taking in stray dogs at his farm after retiring about 15 years ago. He stated that people used to come by and dump dogs near his farm, leaving them to starve. “So, we started feeding them, letting them eat, taking them to the vet to get them spayed and neutered. We made a place for them to live,” he said.

Walking nine dogs at once sounds like a challenge, following which Bostick came up with the idea of a dog train. At first he started with his tractor but when more dogs showed up, he had less room for everyone. Putting his creativity to play, he cut out plastic barrels to make it comfortable for the dogs to sit, and he put wheels under them. Each barrel cum seat was attached to one another with a rope and finally to his tractor, making a perfect dog train.

