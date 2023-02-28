Watch: 73-year-old Norwegian plays foghorn outside Russian embassy

It has been more than a year now since Russia invaded Ukraine. The devastating war impacted the lives of innocent civilians and scarred many families. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), a total of 8,006 civilian casualties happened during the invasion as of 15 February 2023. People all over the world have since been marking support in solidarity with the war-torn country. Now, a 73-year-old Norwegian citizen, Kjetil Krane, showed his anti-war sentiments in a unique way. He blasted music outside the residence of Russian embassy diplomats in Oslo that sounded like an air-raid alarm. He played that music at high volume via a loudspeaker as he stood boldly near the embassy residence. Krane’s shirt read “Wake a Russian”.

Have a look at this video here:

Kjetil Krane, a Norwegian 73year-old absolute legend! He found out where the ruzZian diplomats live in Oslo (why they are not kicked out yet IDK🤦🏼‍♀️) and in the middle of the night goes to BLAST the sound of an old foghorn outside their widows. His shirt reads “wake a russian” pic.twitter.com/cQP6RK8e0R — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) February 26, 2023

Many viewers appreciated the act of Krane. A user wrote, “Respect to you sir.”

Respect to you sir ❤️ — alison kirkbride (@kelsterswife) February 26, 2023

An account said, “He’s a legend. More like him all over the world needed!!”

He’s a legend. More like him all over the world needed!! — Jimmy for peace🇺🇦 (@JimmyJi10) February 26, 2023

Some people even recommended playing the Ukrainian Anthem outside the Russian embassy.

Very nice… play the Ukrainians Anthem also… — Peter Parker (@MokaParkerPT) February 26, 2023

Many viewers called Krane a hero for his action.

Some individuals also called him a brave soul.

Some users virtually clapped via sharing funny gifs.

While many people appreciated the act, some people said that it is not right to harass the diplomats.

Absolutely NOT okay to harass diplomats. Should not applaud such behaviour at All. — pernille bramming (@pernillebrammi1) February 26, 2023

Another person echoed a similar thought and said, “Diplomats aren't responsible for everything that happens in their country.

He should be arrested and fined. Diplomats aren't responsible for everything that happens in their country.

They insist Russia is a dictatorship, but then they also want to attack Russian citizens, just for being Russian citizens. — no to blue 🇮🇪 Z (@shanemulvey) February 26, 2023

As per media reports, Krane wanted to wake the Russians both metaphorically and physically to the horrors of war. He told Nettavisen, a Norwegian online newspaper, that he was anxious about people forgetting about this war with time. He hoped to remind every individual that the conflict was still ongoing through his action. According to Krane, he was ready to pay a fine or get arrested for his actions. He added that he has enough friends and acquaintances who would help him in paying the fine.

He had reportedly informed the nearby apartments regarding his plan before he blasted the uncomfortable sound outside the embassy residence at 2:30 am.

