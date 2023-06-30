WATCH: 6-year-old boy falls 40 feet off Zipline after his harness breaks

A horrifying incident took place at the Mexico Amusement Park when a 6-year-old boy fell off 40 feet into an artificial pool during a Zipline ride. The family members of the boy said that the harness broke during the ride due to which he was plunged into the artificial pool which was located right below the attraction, reported Fox News. The six-year-old child, named Cesar, has suffered minor injuries and is said to be recovering. A video of the terrifying incident, which was apparently captured by a tourist, was uploaded on Twitter by a page named ‘Around the World’.

“A six-year-old boy falls from a height of 12 meters while on a ropes rack at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico,” the caption read.

🇲🇽 • A six-year-old boy falls from a height of 12 meters while on a ropes rack at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico pic.twitter.com/DAysWyikiA — Around the world (@1Around_theworl) June 26, 2023

The accident took place on June 25, Sunday at the Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition, an amusement park attraction which is situated in Nuevo León – a state in Mexico. The video opens with a staff member chasing the boy while he was ziplining. He tried to grab him by encircling him with his legs while also attempting to stop the ride. As the duo came to a halt and everyone thought he was safe, his harness snapped and he fell into the artificial pool.

Mexican media outlet ABC Noticas said in its report that the kid fell approximately 40 feet into the artificial pool as per the information given by local authorities. The family members blamed ‘poor training of the amusement park staff members’ for the mishap and said that they could have handled the situation better.

The kid’s brother, J Cesar Sauceda, told Fox News that this incident has affected his brother psychologically and now, he feels afraid of such adventure sports. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the government has started an investigation into this matter and suspended various attractions at the amusement park after the incident.

