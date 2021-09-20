Watch: 12-year-old calls out homophobic friends while playing video game; social media left impressed
The boy’s sister, who goes by the username @bumblebee__ , said she was proud of her brother for defending LGBTQ people
It is common to see kids talking on their headphones while they are immersed in their favourite video games. However, in a heart-warming incident, a 12-year-old boy was calling out homophobia while playing on his computer.
Social media users were impressed by the boy, who was educating his friends about the LGBTQ+ community, while playing Call of Duty: Warzone. The boy didn’t miss a single shot either in the game or in his replies to his friends.
The video, which was earlier shared on TikTok, was recently uploaded to Twitter. The 1.04-minute clip shows the boy criticising his friends for their homophobic views and slamming their discriminatory opinions about the LGBTQ+ community. The video has received over 3.7 million views on Twitter to date.
The boy also tries to educate his friends on the community, adding that if someone identifies has LGBTQ, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are gay. The video ends with the boy slamming his friends over their attitudes, asking if they would stop being friends with someone if they were gay. He ends the video by mentioning that his sister, who was filming the video, is a lesbian.
The boy’s sister, who goes by the username @bumblebee__ , said she was proud of her brother for defending LGBTQ people. She said she regularly talks to her brother about issues such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights, and added that it is nice to know that he was actually listening.
The video has gone viral on social media, with several users praising the boy’s actions. Many were appreciative of his knowledge about the community and his defence of them.
His sister said that they were going to raise money and set up a CashApp account to donate funds to The Trevor Project as well as the For Fox Sake, an LGBTQ-run wildlife rescue organisation.
