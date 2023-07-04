At least 10,000 people gathered in Texas in the United States to collectively participate in the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The grand scale event known as Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya, was organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation.

In a remarkable event on Guru Purnima, ten thousand people gathered at Allen East Center in Texas, USA, to recite the Bhagavad Gita together. This grand scale Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya marked the first of its kind in America, organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS… pic.twitter.com/mgwWUblOFQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023

The recitation of the sacred text was held in the presence of renowned spiritual saint Pujya Ganapathy Sachidananda on Monday, 3 July, according to information ANI gathered from the Avadhoota Datta Peetham Ashram in Mysuru.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham is an International Spiritual, Cultural and Social Welfare organisation established by His Holiness Sri Ganpati Sachidanand ji Swamiji in 1966.

Ganpati Sachidanand Swami is a world-famous saint known for preaching the Bhagavad Gita and propagating values of Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

The event of chanting Bhagavad Gita in the USA has been organised multiple times by Swami Ji. For the last few year, he has been organising such religious events and spreading the core of Hindu spirituality in the USA on a large scale.

Meanwhile, in India devotees from all over the country thronged the Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple in Agra’s Rawatpara on Guru Purnima on Monday.

According to officials, devotees started worshipping Lord Shiva in the early morning and visited Shivalaya to worship the deity and seek his blessings.

“Devotees had started worshipping Lord Shiva since the morning. Devotees reach Shivalaya to worship Baba Bholenath and are worshipping Lord Shiva for their wishes,” they said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.