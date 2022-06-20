Washington shooting: One juvenile feared dead, police officer, two civilians critically injured

The US has been witnessing rise in number of shooting incidents. The latest comes weeks after an 18-year old gunman, on 24 May, shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school

Several people, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were injured in a shooting incident in Washington DC on Monday. The incident reportedly took place near the site of the Juneeteenth music concert.

Giving an update on the shooting in the area of 14th and U Street, NW, MPD chief Robert J. Contee III Chief Contee said that the incident took place around 6 pm.

"It was an unpermitted event by the Moechella group. There was truck ahead and people playing music and while this event was going on, apparently they started on social media, several people began to gather in the area. Some point during the course of this, the gathering, there was some type of incident or fight that happened between some of the individuals in attendance," the police said.

The Chief Contee further said, "After sometime, there was a secondary incident after few minutes. We are unsure what was that and people started to scatter at that point of time. MPD members shut the event down, because of the peer they went was unsafe."

"Shortly thereafter... a firearm was recovered from an individual in this area. Shortly after that there was another incident was reported in which several individuals were shot, including our police officer," the police officer added.

"Three civilians, including one juvenile and two adults, and one police officer have been shot in the incident," he said.

The police further informed that the juvenile (15-year-old) victim is "deceased at this point".

Firearms were recovered from the spot of the incident, police added.