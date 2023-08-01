Washington reveals why it will send Ukraine 'simpler version' of Abrams tanks
Experts think that a simpler variant of Abrams tanks might be more suitable for Ukraine. The tanks will be downgraded before they are delivered to Kyiv
The much-awaited US-made Abrams tanks that are expected to reach Ukraine in September might not be equipped with advanced equipment as they are reportedly too “sensitive” and “sophisticated” for the Ukrainian military.
According to a report by Newsweek, the tanks might “lose some of their most sophisticated electronics before seeing combat in Ukraine.”
Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London told Newsweek, “A simpler variant is better suited given the time constraints.”
Delivery of Abrams tanks
Washington had pledged to supply a total of 31 Abrams tanks to Kyiv in January.
“The Abrams will certainly make a difference on the battlefield,” Lt. General Douglas Sims said.
“When the Abrams arrive, they’ll be able to make a difference with Ukrainians,” he added.
Before reaching Ukraine, the tanks will undergo refurbishment in Germany in August. Once that process is complete, the Abrams will be shipped to Ukraine the following month.
The Biden administration has said that it wants to send more powerful weapons to the war-torn country in an effort to bolster Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
According to Politico, six to eight tanks will be delivered in the initial batch.
“We’re definitely working to get them to Ukraine as fast as we can,” Pentagon spokesperson Col. Martin O’Donnell said.
How will the Abrams help Ukraine?
The tough armour of Abrams will help Ukraine break through the eastern and southern parts of the country where troops are particularly weak.
The deployment of the tanks would ensure that Ukrainian forces make progress on those fronts and a successful bid to do so would mean an opening for Kyiv to push further toward the city of Melitopol.
