Warren Buffett's wife grumbles about coffee worth Rs 300 at 'Summer Camp For Billionaires'

It is human nature to complain about anything that is overpriced, from coffee to food items. But as normal as it may sound, it looks baffling coming from a billionaire’s mouth. In a similar turn of events, Astrid Buffett, the wife of American billionaire investor Warren Buffett, was overheard grumbling over high coffee prices at the recently concluded Allen & Co’s annual event, popularly known as ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ in Idaho’s Sun Valley.

The 77-year-old lady seemed troubled for paying $4 or Rs 328 for a coffee at the lavish camp. As per several reports, she spoke with an employee at the resort about getting ‘a pound of coffee’ for the same price elsewhere. The news shocked many, owing to Buffett’s rich assets list. But the reason behind Astrid’s move is still unknown.

The larger-than-life event

As per Fox Business report, the extravagant event took place from 11 to 14 July, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The camp was graced by notable personalities including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook. Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick were also among the many attendees. They participated in a week of outdoor activities like hiking and tennis – and of course, networking and deal-making.

Warren Buffett’s worth

As per Forbes, Buffett, popularly known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ is one of the most successful investors of all time. With a $115 billion worth, he is the seventh-richest person in the world on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway owns dozens of companies under the multinational conglomerate holding company.

The non-agenarian has donated more than $51 billion, mostly to the Gates Foundation and his kids’ foundations. He plans to give away over 99 per cent of his wealth over the years. He launched the Giving Pledge, in 2010 along with Bill Gates, asking billionaires to donate at least half of their wealth to charitable causes.

The duo, Astrid and Warren tied the knot in 2006 and have been together since. As per a News 18 report, Astrid worked as a waitress at the French Cafe in Omaha and this is where she first met the billionaire’s first wife.