'Want to celebrate their lives': Author Khaled Beydoun pays Twitter tribute to victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Following a shooting at a mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch, in which 49 Muslims were killed, a Detroit-based author and professor named Khaled Beydoun took to Twitter to pay a unique tribute to the victims.

Beydoun is the author of American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear.

He started a thread on Twitter, and said he was "keen on knowing the names, remembering the stories and celebrating the lives of the victims."

The New Zealand government has not officially named any of the victims.

I don’t know the terrorist’s name. Nor do I care to know it. Im keen on knowing the names, remembering the stories and celebrating the lives of the victims. All 49. Please join me. #49lives pic.twitter.com/nRZpaxSRgv — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

He further asked users to submit names and pictures of the victims, and posted a few on his own.

"The Hero" | Say his name: Naeem Rashid. One of the 49 #ChristChurch victims. After he witnessed his son Taha shot and killed, and men and women slain around him, he lunged at the terrorist with his bear hands. He was courageous until the very end - and died a Hero. pic.twitter.com/Pwmc3l8rI9 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

"The Youngest" | Muca Ibrahim was only 3 years old. He was killed by terrorist in #ChristChurch, and is the youngest of the 49 slain Muslims. He has his whole life ahead of him. Remember him like this, smiling wide, with his brother Abdi. pic.twitter.com/kzjfq1plSA — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

“The Heroine II | Hosna Ara Parvin with her husband Farid and baby daughter. Farid was bound to a wheelchair, and Hosna saved his life on the day of the #ChristChurch massacre by jumping in front of him, and taking the gunshots. She’s a hero. Remember her like this. pic.twitter.com/8t8tlZ28Ef — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

“The Future Doctor” | This is Haroon Mahmood, a Pakistani PhD candidate. Haroon left Pakistan to pursue an education at Lincoln Univeristy in #ChristChurch. This is him standing with his two children, not long before he was killed on Friday. 1/49. #49lives pic.twitter.com/8I6K026wwn — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

"Baby Brother" | Abdullahi Dirie was only 4 years old. He was 1/49 killed in #ChristChurch, and one of the youngest. He was in the mosque with his dad and four siblings. His family members survived, but little Abdullahi was killed inside of the Mosque in #NewZealand. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

“The Dreamer” | Khaled Mustafa is Syrian refugee. He fled from ISIS and war torn Syria, with his family, to pursue a new life in #NewZealand. He was shot dead while praying. He secured a better life for his family, but won’t be there to realize that dream with them. pic.twitter.com/qcJYuX2sbN — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

“The Heroine” | This is Ara Parvin, 42. She and her husband, Farid, left Bangladesh and settled in #NewZealand in 1994. Years ago, Farid grew ill, and had to use a wheelchair. On Friday, as the terrorist aimed at Farid, Ara jumped in front of the bullets. He lived. She died. pic.twitter.com/N1PfVfn1ad — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 16, 2019

The thread garnered a lot of support on Twitter, including from writer and activist Shaun King as US Democrat Ilhan Omar.

"Insh'Allah I will keep adding to this thread and profiling the other victims. Brother Shaun King is doing the same. They and their families deserve this," Beydoun tweeted as part of the thread.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.