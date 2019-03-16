You are here:
'Want to celebrate their lives': Author Khaled Beydoun pays Twitter tribute to victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

World FP Staff Mar 16, 2019 18:30:31 IST

Following a shooting at a mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch, in which 49 Muslims were killed, a Detroit-based author and professor named Khaled Beydoun took to Twitter to pay a unique tribute to the victims.

Beydoun is the author of American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear.

He started a thread on Twitter, and said he was "keen on knowing the names, remembering the stories and celebrating the lives of the victims."

The New Zealand government has not officially named any of the victims.

He further asked users to submit names and pictures of the victims, and posted a few on his own.

The thread garnered a lot of support on Twitter, including from writer and activist Shaun King as US Democrat Ilhan Omar.

"Insh'Allah I will keep adding to this thread and profiling the other victims. Brother Shaun King is doing the same. They and their families deserve this," Beydoun tweeted as part of the thread.

