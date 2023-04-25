A US-based man has got his hands on the luckiest numbers of his life, which made him win not only once, but three back-to-back lotteries in less than a year. The anonymous man from Maryland’s Waldorf won his first two lotteries in May last year, and now in 11 months has won his third lottery with the same numbers, said the Maryland Lottery in a new release.

Each time, the man won $50,000 on the tickets from Maryland’s “Pick 5” game, betting on 48548, thus drawing a total of $1,50,000. Notably, the man’s impressive records have made headlines all across the country, leaving people surprised about his logic behind winning the lottery.

Maryland man wins lottery thrice by using same numbers

As stated in the news release, the 52-year-old man for all of his wins in the Maryland Lottery’s ‘Pick 5’ game played the same number and got lucky every time.

The man who came to be known by the nickname of “Big Winner” due to his amazing wins credits his wife for the idea of keeping the numbers consistent. “It hit last year and it hit again. My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it,” he said according to the release.

Further asserting that he is in no mood to stop playing the lottery yet, the man added that he has been playing lotteries all time as “you can’t win if you are not in it.”

With this present win, the man plans to use the winnings to go on a vacation with his wife.

Notably, while the state lottery’s website notes that the odds of winning the Maryland ‘Pick 5’ lottery is 1 in 1,00,000, the man’s three big wins is an exceptional record in itself.