New Delhi: A Wagner PMC mercernary, who returned to his village after his contract expired with the group, has been detained on suspicion of murdering his mother.

The information was shared on Twitter by Nexta, the largest Eastern European media outlet.

Heroes of Russia: The convicted “Wagner” PMC mercenary returned from the war zone and was again accused of murder Ivan Rossomakhin, a resident of the village of Novy Burets (Kirov region), was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murder in 2020. After the start of the war, he was… pic.twitter.com/DlVwHbHKl2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 30, 2023

According to the outlet, the accused, identified as Ivan Rossomakhin, is a resident of village of Novy Burets in Kirov region.

Rossomakhin had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in prison for a murder in 2020.

State investigators claim that in 2019, Rossomakhin killed a fellow villager who tried to chase him away from her land plot. The man then beat and strangled her to death, dragging the corpse into a bathhouse, where he “decided to stage an accident” by putting her face down on a rake. A month later, Rossomakhin also robbed a passerby in the town of Vyatskie Polyany. He was later found guilty of murder and robbery.

After the start of the Ukraine war, he was recruited from prison by the Wagner PMC and pardoned after returning from the front line in Ukraine. After his contract expired with the group expired, he returned to his native village.

The outlet claimed that Rossomakhin spent a week drunkenly walking around with an axe and a pitchfork and threatening the local residents with death.

A week later, a resident of a neighboring village found the body of his mother. The woman was found, with stab wounds on her body. A local police officer said the man was detained on 22 March, and then arrested for five days for minor hooliganism.

President Vladimir Putin had amended the legislation on calling up reservists to include men convicted of serious crimes who recently left prison.

Convicted murderers and drug dealers who recently left prison in Russia were conscripted to fight in Ukraine under a change to the law. In September, reports emerged that the Wagner mercenary group was recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine in exchange for their sentences being commuted. Russian law does not allow commutation of prison sentences in exchange for mercenary service but Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin was filmed telling prisoners “nobody goes back behind bars” if they served with his group. With inputs from agencies

