Wagner Mercenaries at Poland's Doorstep: PM warns of over 100 'migrants' waiting to infilterate NATO territory

Warning of a potential security threat, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki revealed that over 100 Wagner mercenaries are advancing towards Poland’s border with Belarus.

Without disclosing the source of the intel, the police PM said that these fighters may attempt to enter the NATO territory while disguising themselves as migrants, Morawiecki cautioned during a press conference in Gliwice.

The Russian mercenaries are presently stationed near Grodno, a Belarusian city located a mere 10 miles from the Polish border.

To add to the complexity of the situation, Prime Minister Morawiecki expressed that these mercenaries might not only masquerade as migrants but also impersonate Belarusian border guards assisting migrants in crossing into the European Union.

“This development signals a potential hybrid attack on Polish territory,” stated Morawiecki, in a report.

Such actions by the Wagner Group have raised concerns among Polish officials who have long accused Belarus of attempting to overwhelm their border forces by sending migrants westward, a claim that Minsk has consistently denied.

In a related development, Lithuanian deputy interior minister Arnoldas Abramavičius recently addressed reporters, revealing that both Poland and Lithuania are considering the possibility of closing their borders to Belarus due to apprehensions regarding Wagner’s infiltration.

The Wagner Group, once closely associated with the Kremlin, had deployed its troops in Ukraine during the war until late May.

Subsequently, thousands of its fighters relocated to Belarus as part of an exile arrangement made for their founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This agreement was reached during Prigozhin’s brief mutiny against Moscow, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took responsibility for facilitating the deal while Prigozhin’s forces approached the Kremlin.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wagner troops were given three options: to remain in exile with Prigozhin, enlist with the Russian military, or return home without facing prosecution.

Recent reports suggest that Prigozhin is currently residing in a tent at a campsite in Belarus, where his forces are training local troops.

Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński emphasized that Wagner’s presence in Belarus should not be underestimated, warning that they are not there merely for amusement but to instigate various crises, particularly targeting Poland.

In response to the escalating situation, Poland is taking proactive measures by deploying approximately 1,000 soldiers and 500 police officers to reinforce security along its eastern border.