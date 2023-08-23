Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led revolt against Putin, killed in plane crash near Moscow

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers on a private jet that crashed in Russia’s Tver region on Wednesday, according to a report by Interfax, that cited Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya.

All three pilots and seven passengers onboard the plane that was travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg are believed to be dead, state news agency Tass reported.

According to initial reports at least 10 people have died after the private jet crashed in a region north of Moscow. Prigozhin is believed to be among them.

The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, TASS said.

The head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group was reported to be onboard the private jet that crashed, two months after he led an aborted mutiny against the Kremlin.

The news comes barely days after Prigozhin appeared in a video message posted on social media — his first such message since he led the failed revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin in late June.

The short video posted online showed Prigozhin dressed in military fatigues and brandishing an assault weapon in a Savannah-like landscape that he claimed was somewhere on the African continent — the site of multiple past Wagner operations.