Wagner chief claims no sign of promised ammunition from Moscow, vows to reveal more details after Victory Parade

Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that the mercenary group has not received the ammunition yet that Moscow promised after he threatened to withdraw troops from Ukraine’s Bakhmut.

Initial data, however, showed that authorities had begun to roll out the ammunition.

But Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose forces have spent months trying to capture the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, added that he did not want to “spoil” Russia’s big Victory Day parade set for 0700 GMT, and would reveal more details afterward.

In a video post published on the messaging app Telegram, Prigozhin said, “The people who were supposed to fulfil the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the chief said that preliminary data showed his troops were beginning to get the ammunition while cautioning they had not “seen it in practice”.

Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday threatened to pull his frontline fighters from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine next week because of ammunition shortages, berating army chiefs in a grisly video.

“Overnight we received a combat order… they promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations” in Bakhmut, Prigozhin said.

His group has been assured “that everything necessary will be provided”, he added.

Rivalries between Prigozhin and the conventional army had boiled over during the battle for the now-devastated flashpoint, where Wagner is leading the assault.

Prigozhin had blamed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for “tens of thousands” of Russian casualties in a series of blistering, profanity-laced videos on Friday.

With inputs from agencies

