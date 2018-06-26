Football world cup 2018

"Vote No, Heathrow": protesters stage "lie in" against UK vote

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 04:05:30 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Around a dozen demonstrators lay on the floor of the central lobby in Britain's House of Commons on Monday to protest against an upcoming vote which is expected to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport.

Sky News said the protesters were lying on the floor and shouting "Vote No, Heathrow" just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe's busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 04:05 AM

