Volcano erupts in earthquake-battered Sulawesi island in Indonesia; disaster agency says no need for evacuation for now

World Agence France-Presse Oct 03, 2018 18:04:28 IST

Jakarta: Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano on the quake and tsunami-hit island of Sulawesi erupted Wednesday, spewing volcanic ash 4,000 metres into the air.

A giant plume of volcanic ash rose from Mount Soputan, on Wednesday, in the town of Tomohon, Northern Sulawesi, Indonesia. AP

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being.

Images showed an eruption visible for miles around, with a cloud of ash climbing in a large vertical column with a mushroom-shaped top.

Soputan is around 1,000 kilometres from the town of Palu where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that lashed the coastline killing almost 1,400 people.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

 


