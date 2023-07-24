Vladimir Putin gets clicked with newlywed Russian couple, video goes viral
One user stated, 'So nice that the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin.' However, not all comments were positive, as a user wrote, 'Yeah, that is what I want on my wedding day. A picture with a war criminal.'
A bride had a unique encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kronstadt, when she wanted to take a picture with him.
The video quickly went viral on social media. One user stated, “So nice that the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin”
Watch the viral video:
Lucky bride taking picture with two president Vladimir #Putin and #Lukashenko. 👌
The bride, seeing Vladimir Putin, turned out to be more determined than the groom and asked the President of Russia to take a picture. pic.twitter.com/ApH7aE5BvI
— MARIA (@its_maria012) July 23, 2023
Another user praised the Putin and said, “Blessed bride. One can’t blame her. President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, and fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and sheds light on the future of government. Humble is the heart that leads the way to greatness. What a special opportunity to remember on such a significant day. President Putin is truly remarkable. Moscow, Russia has great leadership with him.”
However, not all comments were positive, as a third user wrote, “Yeah, that is what I want on my wedding day. A picture with a war criminal.”
A fourth user made comparisons with another leader, saying, “Copy Zelensky as much as you want. Anyone can see it’s not natural for Putin to act like that. It’s obviously propaganda. While Zelensky is genuine, your zar is fake.”
With inputs from agencies
