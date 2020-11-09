Vladimir Putin awaiting official US election results before congratulating winners, says Kremlin
Many world leaders, including Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulated Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump in the vote count.
When Trump won the 2016 presidential election over Hillary Clinton, Putin congratulated him within roughly an hour.
Peskov said that this election was different because of the legal challenges that Trump, who has refused to concede defeat, is planning to mount over the vote. "The difference is quite obvious. Then there were no announcements of legal challenges," Peskov said.
He added that Moscow was ready to work with whoever is declared the winner of the US vote. "We hope that with the next president of the United States it will be possible to re-establish a dialogue and together agree on ways to normalise our bilateral relations," he said.
Russia was accused of interfering in the 2016 election to help get Trump elected, in the hope he would take a softer line with Moscow.
Biden is expected to take a tougher stand and during the campaign slammed Trump for having "embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin".
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Joe Biden set to be 46th US president, promises to restore political normalcy as Trump's chaotic presidency nears end
The race, which concluded after four tense days of vote-counting in a handful of battlegrounds, was a singular referendum on Trump in a way no president’s reelection has been in modern times
Former White House officials urge Trump administration to commencement ‘post-election transition process’
The call from the Centre for Presidential Transition advisory board comes as the General Services Administration has yet to formally recognise Joe Biden as the president-elect
As Donald Trump refuses to concede, top Republicans remain silent on US election results
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell declined to acknowledge Biden’s victory, with an aide instead pointing reporters to a generic “count all the votes” statement he released Friday before the results were known.