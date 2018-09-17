VK Singh takes a jibe at Imran Khan, says newly sworn-in prime minister is a proxy for Pakistan Army

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of State for External Affairs, General (Retd.) VK Singh on Monday said that if a person is propped up by the army, it is the army that still rules.

He further attacked Khan and said that it is yet to be seen if the newly sworn-in prime minister remains under the control of the army or not.

"Did you all expect a change? If a person is propped up by army, the army still rules. Let's wait and watch how things move, whether the person remains under army's control or not," Singh said.

The minister's response came after he was questioned about the continued infiltration bids from the Pakistani side despite a change in their government.

He also stated that dialogue with Pakistan will take place only if the environment is made conducive for it. "I think our policy is very clear. A dialogue will happen provided the environment is made conducive for it," he said.