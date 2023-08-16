Vivek Ramaswamy sets deadline for supporting Taiwan after which he would let China invade it

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has set an ultimatum until which America will defend Taiwan following which China can invade the island country without facing any major consequences from the US.

He set a deadline of 2028, the year till which the US will try to acquire “semiconductor independence” under his presidency, following which the country will stop involving in China’s affairs in terms of Taiwan.

“Xi Jinping should not mess with Taiwan until we have achieved semiconductor independence, until the end of my first term when I will lead us there,” he said during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

He added, “After that, our commitments to Taiwan — our commitments to be willing to go to military conflict — will change after that because that’s rationally in our self-interest. That is honest. That is true, and that is credible.”

“We are dependent on a tiny island nation off the southeast coast of China for our entire modern way of life in the United States of America. I think many Americans need to internalize that fact. We would not live a modern lifestyle if it were not for the global semiconductor supply chain, specifically leading-edge advanced semiconductors that come from Taiwan,” he continued to say.

“That’s a great vulnerability for us, especially as we enter a period where I believe that China is likely to make a move to annex Taiwan in the next decade. I think that’s a real threat that we face. And our naval shortcoming or naval capacity shortcoming is one of the big vulnerabilities that makes that more likely to happen,” the GOP hopeful has said.

The US is currently operating on a “One China Policy” where it acknowledges Beijing’s claim over Taiwan’s independence being unsettled.

It however maintains close ties with Taipei and deters China from making any advances in the island nation. Beijing, on the other hand, has made territorial claims on Taiwan and considers it as part of China.