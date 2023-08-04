Vivek Ramaswamy is Hindu: Conservative Christian slams Presidential candidate as he rises in GOP polls

As the 2024 Republican presidential primary race heats up, hedge fund financier Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as a surprising contender. Ramaswamy has been steadily climbing in the polls. However, his journey to the top has not been without its challenges, as some Republican activists express unease about the possibility of a Hindu person securing the GOP nomination.

Critics question Ramaswamy’s beliefs

Critics have gone so far as to claim that God “hates” Ramaswamy due to his Hindu religious background. This has sparked heated discussions within the Republican Party about the role of religion in politics. The US Constitution protects religious freedom, making it crucial to evaluate candidates based on their qualifications and policy positions rather than their religious affiliations.

Ramaswamy’s conservative values

Ramaswamy’s conservative values align closely with the Christian agenda, promising to ban abortions at six weeks and oppose gender-affirming care for transgender youth if such bills pass Congress. His views on LGBTQ+ rights have also drawn attention, with suggestions to nominate anti-LGBTQ+ Senator Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court if given the opportunity.

Anti-choice activist Abby Johnson voices concern

Despite the vocal criticism from anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, who questioned Ramaswamy’s appearance on a conservative Christian program, the financier’s charisma and ability to articulate his policies have struck a chord with voters.

Speaking about Ramaswamy, Johnson said on Flashpoint, “Satan is the author of confusion,” adding, “And right now, the battle is coming for the presidential nomination. And there’s a man who is gaining traction right now as the presidential nominee and his name is Vivek Ramaswamy and he is Hindu. And those who are Hindu believe in many gods.”

Vivek Ramaswamy is a Hindu,, and that is why he unfit to become President of USA….because Christian God hates Hindu?? pic.twitter.com/ZlQUcxcTH9 — No Conversion (@noconversion) August 3, 2023

Abby Johnson, an anti-choice activist, expressed her concerns about Vivek Ramaswamy's rise in the polls during the 2024 Republican presidential primary race. She acknowledged Ramaswamy's charisma and ability to speak well, saying, "He says so many right things sometimes I'm like, 'Maybe he is the right guy!' But he's not, because our God will not be mocked."

Comparison with Barack Obama

Drawing a comparison to former President Barack Obama, Johnson cautioned viewers not to be fooled by charisma and eloquence, stating, "Do not be a victim of Satan's confusion right now. This is an important time for us to have clarity of mind as we are going into an election cycle. So please discern. Please use discernment right now because God hates those who are willing to put up idols over him, and he will not be mocked."

Where does Ramaswamy stand in terms of popularity?

Ramaswamy's rise in the polls has surprised many, surpassing notable figures like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Trump administration official Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

As of the latest polling data, Ramaswamy currently stands in third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. His presence in the top three has intensified the debate on religion's role in politics and its potential influence on voters.

The scenario underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding religious diversity within the political landscape. While some activists may express reservations about a Hindu candidate, Ramaswamy's policy positions mirror those of many conservative Christians. It serves as a reminder that evaluating candidates based on their qualifications, stances on critical issues, and ability to represent all Americans is essential for a healthy democratic process.