Virginia lieutenant governor accused of sexual assault by second woman

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, already under fire for a 2004 sexual assault allegation that he has denied, was accused on Friday of raping a fellow Duke University student in 2000, according to a law firm representing the accuser.

Representatives for Fairfax, who is next in line to succeed embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a fellow Democrat, were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Richmond, Va.; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

