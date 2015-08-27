You are here:
Virginia: Former employee shoots reporter, cameraman on-air, posts footage online

(L) Screengrab from a video posted by the shooter on social media shows him aiming a gun over the shoulder of WDBJ-TV cameraman Adam Ward at reporter Alison Parker as she conducts a live interview. (Image Credit: Twitter via AP) (R) Screengrab from a video by WDBJ7-TV in Virginia shows reporter Alison Parker the moment the shots were fired. (Image Credit: AFP/ WDBJ7-TV)

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ORIENTATION OF IMAGE - In this framegrab from video made by the camera of WDBJ-TV cameraman Adam Ward, Vester Lee Flanagan II stands over Ward with a gun after fatally shooting him and reporter Alison Parker during a live on-air interview in Moneta, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Flanagan, who had been an employee at WDBJ and appeared on air as Bryce Williams, posted his own video of the attack on his social media accounts after fleeing the scene. (Twitter via AP)

Screngrab from a video filmed by slain WDBJ-TV cameraman Adam Ward shows the shooter Vester Lee Flanagan II standing over Ward with a gun after fatally shooting reporter Alison Parker during a live on-air interview. Image Credit: Twitter via AP

This TV video frame grab courtesy of WDBJ7-TV in Roanoke, Virginia shows two WDBJ7 employees killed in an attack at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia on August 26, 2015. The crime happened during a live broadcast around 6:45 a.m ET. Police are looking for a suspect who apparently opened fire on WDBJ7's photographer Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker. Adam was 27-years-old and Alison just turned 24. Both were from the WDBJ7 viewing area. Bridgewater Plaza is on Smith Mountain Lake. Adam graduated from Salem High School and Virginia Tech. Alison grew up in Martinsville and attended Patrick Henry Community College and James Madison University. AFP PHOTO/WDBJ7/HANDOUT = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /WDBJ7-TV

Screengrab from a video of WDBJ7-TV shows the two WDBJ7 slain journalists, reporter Alsion Parker and cameraman Adam Ward.The crime happened during a live broadcast around 6:45 am ET. Image Credit: AFP /WDBJ7-TV

(Left) A State Police officer brings equipment to the apartment of Vester Lee Flanagan II, in Roanoke, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Flanagan filmed himself gunning down a WDBJ-TV reporter and cameraman during a live television interview Wednesday and posted the video on social media after fleeing the scene. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Right) State Police officers leave the apartment of Vester Lee Flanagan II, in Roanoke, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Flanagan filmed himself gunning down a WDBJ-TV reporter and cameraman during a live television interview Wednesday and posted the video on social media after fleeing the scene. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

State Police officers at shooter Vester Lee Flanagan II’s apartment in Virginia. Flanagan filmed himself gunning down a WDBJ-TV reporter and cameraman during a live television interview and posted the video on social media after fleeing the scene. Image Credit: AP

Virginia residents pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, at the gate of WDBJ television studios on August 26, 2015, in Roanoke, Virginia. Former reporter Vester Lee Flanagan fired by Virginia television station WDBJ shot dead the two journalists during a live broadcast Wednesday and posted chilling footage of the crime online before fatally shooting himself. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS

Virginia residents pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for slain WDBJ journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward at the gate of WDBJ television studios in Roanoke, Virginia. Image Credit: AFP

