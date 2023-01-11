In another assault on the women of Afghanistan and their basic human rights, the Taliban banned female students from higher education in December last year. While this triggered widespread condemnation from people across the world, the decision also irked a huge number of Afghans who have been voicing their protests against the Taliban through different mediums. Some are running social media campaigns against the Taliban, whereas others are resorting to unique actions to display their protest. One such video has started making rounds on the internet where a woman was seen making graffiti on walls to voice her demand for rights.

Shared by journalist Natiq Malikzada on Twitter, the video shows an Afghan woman with a baby in her hands. He can also be seen holding a spray paint in her hands while she uses it to write her message on the wall. As said in the video, the woman has written “Education, work, Freedom” in her message.

Check the video:

Women in Afghanistan take any opportunity to stand up for their rights. Recently they’ve started graffiti as a form of protest. She writes: “Education, work, Freedom” Earlier it was “food” instead of “edu”. It is sad they changed it. Meaning they can be hungry but they want edu. pic.twitter.com/274Sn1cPAT — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) January 9, 2023



The user while sharing the video also added a caption noting that women are ready to be hungry but they want education foremostly.

“Women in Afghanistan take any opportunity to stand up for their rights. Recently they’ve started graffiti as a form of protest. She writes: “Education, work, Freedom” Earlier it was “food” instead of “edu”. It is sad they changed it. Meaning they can be hungry but they want edu,” the caption read.

As soon as the video was posted, it caught the attention of several people who also voiced their support for the women in Afghanistan. A user reshared the video and wrote, “Women should be present in every small details of a functioning society, Taliban has no right to stop an Afghan woman from pursuing her educational and career life”, while another person wrote, “Afghan women are mobilizing to defend their violated rights: Education, Work, Freedom.”

“An Afghan woman holds her child in her arms while spray-painting “Education, Work and Freedom” on a wall. It used to be “food” instead of “education”. Even though I am hungry, I still want education. In another tweet, the Taliban ordered the closure of beauty salons for women across the country. The situation is getting worse and worse,” a third user wrote.

So far, the video has been viewed over 10,000 times and has also received several likes and reactions.