Incidents of cars being stolen from public places have become quite common in every part of the world. Carjackers usually target vehicles parked in isolated places and further steal them away by breaking the lock. While such incidents are widely reported across various US states, the local police have also become active in tracking down such offenders and further preventing similar activities in different areas. There are also times when the police manage to nab the carjacker along with the stolen vehicle in a very short time of being reported. One such incident of police exhibiting quick actions has surfaced from Tampa in the US state of Florida.

The incident originally took place back in August last year when a woman’s car was stolen after she briefly left the vehicle for some time with her 11-month-old baby inside. As reported by the local media, the woman found her car missing when she came back following which she reported it to the Tampa police. The police took immediate action on the same and launched a search operation to later find the car, seemingly abandoned by the carjacker with the child inside it in an “overheated and lethargic” state.

The police while acting over the situation gave necessary first-aid to the child and later transported the baby to the hospital with the mother. Notably, the baby was sitting in the car all alone in an open place with direct sunlight falling on the vehicle. Eventually, the car got heated up leading the child to get “dehydrated and overheated.”

A video of the rescue has gone viral on the internet and received immense praise from social media users. People open-heartedly appreciated the Tampa Police’s quick and effective service.

People while taking to the comment section posted reactions like “This is protecting and serving. We need more police like this”, “Many thanks to those officers!! Don’t understand how someone could do that to a precious little soul!! So glad the baby is well!!! Blessings to this little one!!”, “Let’s all take the time and thank the police officers for such a good job”, etc.

Notably, as per the Tampa Police Department, the officers on duty have also been awarded the ‘Life Saving Award’ for their service.