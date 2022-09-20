Viral video: Unusual friendship between cheetah and tortoise leaves internet surprised

In order to be friends with someone, you don’t need to have anything in common. This fact has been reaffirmed by a surprising video, which has recently gone viral. In the video, a cheetah can be seen spending a good time with its best friend, which is a tortoise. Both of them are lying on a grassland, and the cheetah is rubbing its head on the shell of its unusual friend. The adorable clip has been shared on Instagram by Carson Springs Wildlife, a not-for-profit animal park in Gainesville, Florida, dedicated to exotic and endangered animals. The name of the cheetah is Tuesday, and the tortoise is called Penzi.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Tuesday and Penzi are best friends. Come see them at Carson Springs Wildlife!”

The great bond between the two animals was lauded in the comment section.

“Two distinct cultures, two distinct lifestyles, and still the best of pals! It would be such an amazing world if humans could do the same. This is absolutely beautiful,” a user commented.

A person wrote, “Look at the peace, harmony, and pure love between this duo.”

“When there is nothing common between you and your friends, but you all still like to hangout,” an account said.

A person stated, “This is really beautiful.”

According to the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, approximately 6,600 wild cheetahs are left in the world. Cheetahs are known to be the fastest land animals on earth. They can reach a speed of 64 miles per hour in just three second but can run at their top speed only for a short duration of time.

In a latest development, India brought eight cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. The Asiatic cheetahs went extinct from India more than 70 years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this project on his birthday, 17 September.

