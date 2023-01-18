Paragliding is one of the most popular adventure sports and people love doing it during their visits to tourist destinations. While paragliding is all about flying in the air with a foot-launched glider aircraft, people often take it to the next level by adding their own tricks and ideas. Some people take their pets paragliding while some also record reaction videos during the sport. However, this man from Turkey tried something weirder by taking his couch, TV, and table lamp in the air. The video which is around two years old is going viral again and has also grabbed the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Shared on Twitter by ‘Weird and Terrifying’, the video shows the man trying out this bizarre trick and has already become the point of people’s interest.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/weirdterrifying/status/1615035537299230722

As the video plays, we can see the man sitting on his red couch which has been tied to the glider. There is also a television attached in the front and further, a table lamp placed right beside the sofa. With the help of a few people, the man manages to take off in the air. The video further also shows the man removing his shoes and switching on the TV to enjoy the experience with some snacks.

While the video has racked up the reactions of many people who took to the comment section, Elon Musk was also among the ones to react on the same. “Nice”, he wrote.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1615221493729988609

Many others also posted hilarious comments along with similar videos of people attempting such stunts.

Check:

https://twitter.com/Tony_Baloney69/status/1615047729872265221

https://twitter.com/xo_rahulraj/status/1615324187027214337

https://twitter.com/tjatoms/status/1615368826891415552

https://twitter.com/Slutgutz3/status/1615091830626058240

https://twitter.com/AndrewFinegan/status/1615426382871334912

https://twitter.com/Trojan81/status/1615215114986360832

The Twitter video has grabbed over 23 million views and has amassed more than 2 lakh likes.

Notably, the video was originally shared in 2020 on YouTube by a man in the video. Identified as Hasan Kaval, the man titled the video ‘Lying Couch Potato-Man with a Flying Living Room’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.