Nature itself is filled with wonders and humans have made them more magnificent by constructing huge and grand structures. Whether that be monuments, tunnels, high buildings, or outstanding bridges, the list is quite long and fascinating. One such stunning visual was recently witnessed in a video where a train passed over a steep cliff at a great height. This video is terrifying and definitely not for those with weak hearts, especially if someone is scared of heights. The clip not only shows the train’s journey over the steep cliff but what comes up later will definitely make you feel dizzy.

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle named ‘Oddly Terrifying’ and is going viral already. As the 15-second clip plays, it shows the train passing over the cliff while a few passengers continue watching through their windows. The person recording the video continuously films the journey, panning from the train as it coils around the bridge smoothly to further show what the landscape looks like. The view of the green landscape below will definitely boggle your mind.

Watch:

Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Kq4ouyBJm — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 25, 2022



The user added a caption that reads, “Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train.” In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, it grabbed the attention of many and left users stunned.

I would have died I got anxiety out the ass just looking at this got my heart beating fast😩 — Justice Lamiyah❤️ (@Naimah_19) December 26, 2022



Many also expressed their desire to travel on the train and go to witness the cliff.

Not terrifying it’s fascinating and beautiful — Dominic (@domc3) December 26, 2022



A person commented, “Do you know what might be more scary? the guys building that bridge.”

do you know what might be more scary. the guys building that bridge. — Archer , Parody Master, Blocked by JoJo, I Won (@MJHenches) December 25, 2022



A third user while divulging the details of the location wrote, “I’ve been there. I was smoking cigarettes at the door of the train while it was passing the viaduct. This is in Myanmar, between Hsipaw and Mandalay.”

I've been there. I was smoking cigarettes at the door of the train while it was passing the viaduct. This is in Myanmar, between Hsipaw and Mandalay — lastpiece.nft (@lastpiecenft) December 26, 2022



The video has grabbed over 5 million views and also amassed more than 136,000 likes.