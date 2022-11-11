Viral video: Terrified dog rescued from building's ledge

Dogs are known to be one of the clumsiest, yet most active animals among all pets. While we are very familiar with funny and hilarious dog videos, there are also moments when they end up creating a troublesome situation or sometimes get themselves into trouble. One video has now started making rounds on the internet where a dog accidentally got himself stuck on the high ledge of a building while people around him make efforts to rescue him safely. Shared on Twitter by a user named Vala Afshar, the video is proof of how the residents of the locality united to rescue and bring down the dog back safely from the ledge.

In the 1 minute 39 seconds video, we can see the terrified dog sitting on the ledge of the building and barking out of panic. Hearing his cry, many gathered below with a stretched cloth to catch the dog if he falls. On the other hand, a man from his window took a step further and put out a plank towards the dog from his window to help him walk over it.

While the dog initially resisted moving, the man himself got on the plank and lured the dog toward himself. Finally, after having been convinced, the dog calmly moves forward and is then rescued by the man. At the same time, people underneath the ledge also kept moving as the dog moved to make sure that he didn’t fall out.

As soon as the dog is rescued, several onlookers can be heard applauding over the same.

Watch the video:

The best of humanity in a difficult and unusual situation pic.twitter.com/gKhQ6MwufP — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 9, 2022



Lauding the efforts of the people, the user rightfully captioned it with “The best of humanity in a difficult and unusual situation.” Besides that, many also took to the comment section and lauded the people for their gestures.

A user wrote, “Oh, man! My heart was in my throat watching this. Good boy!”, while another commented, “Thanks. A very charming tweet. My timeline really gets flooded with quite a lot of troubling content about covid, economy, war, elections, climate change… Nice to have something innocuous.”

Check some reactions:

The video was shared on November 9 and has so far amassed more than 4 million views. It has also grabbed several likes and comments.

