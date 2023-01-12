People of all age groups love to visit amusement parks and have a day filled with fun and enjoyment with their friends and family members. While some rides are really enjoyable and thrilling, there are also a few ones that will definitely unlock your deepest and darkest nightmares. Despite how intimidating the rides might be, such rides are very popular among people, thanks to the adrenaline rush that they experience. A video of such a spine-chilling and terrifying ride is gaining traction on social media. The video which is from the PhantasiaLand theme park in Germany is of a ride named ‘Talocan’.

Shared on Twitter, the terrifying video shows a group of people sitting on the ride which goes all the way from up to down, and that too in a twisty manner.

We are sure one single experience of this ride will make you feel jittery.

Check the video:

My soul would leave my body pic.twitter.com/g0CzBLvsma — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) January 10, 2023



The 11-second video is already going viral and has left the internet in shock and amazement at the same time. The user while sharing the video also added a funny caption that read, “My soul would leave my body.”

Internet reacts to video of shocking amusement park ride

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also shared their own experiences of riding such shocking rides. A user wrote, “That look like great fun. Looks a bit like De Baron in De Efteling”, while another person wrote, “The water fountain at the bottom must be to wash away the food when people blow chow.”

A third person commented, “My lunch would leave my body” and a fourth person wrote, “Just watching this nearly made me lose my breakfast.”

“I guess that adrenaline counts like a drug in a way as the ride is fun. Personally, I would ride the ride 5-6 times”, another person commented.

The video has so far amassed over 11 million views and has collected more than 182K likes and several comments.

