The internet is a place for every kind of amazing content and people love watching videos on social media. While some videos are funny and entertaining, others end up inspiring us. These clips not only help prove that nothing is impossible but also builds a sense of empathy and respect for others. One such video is presently winning the internet and for all the right reasons. Shared widely on social media, the video shows two teams of specially-abled players playing professional football on a field. Sending across a strong message to people, the clip proves how the men turned their disabilities into their strengths.

Shared on Twitter by IPS officer Santosh Singh, the video is of a football match played between two teams comprising specially-abled men. While all the players were seen playing in a professional manner, the audience was also captured cheering and applauding for them.

Human spirit has no limits pic.twitter.com/QyK6TjamvC — Santosh Singh (@SantoshSinghIPS) January 15, 2023

The officer lauded the video and wrote, “Human spirit has no limits.”

The video has also caught the attention of several people who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Totally love their energy”, while another person wrote, “That is incredible.” Another person commented, “Everything is possible in the world, sir, there should be courage.” A fourth user wrote, “The country that encourages is great!”

So far, the video has amassed over 79,000 views and the numbers continue to increase. The post has grabbed more than 1,000 likes.

Notably, this is not the first time that such high-spirited athletes have inspired us all. Many similar videos continue to surface on the internet and are worth watching. Earlier, another video went viral where a specially-abled man was seen showing off his bowling skills. The video begins with the man flipping the ball like a professional as he further takes a run-up and makes a smooth delivery.

