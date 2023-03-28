Viral video shows snow leopard hunting Shyapu Ladakh Urial in mountains; watch

A lot of animal sightings are recorded on camera in various parts of the world that are astonishing to view and are counted among the rarest of rare events. In one sighting captured on a wildlife photographer’s camera, a snow leopard was seen going on a hunting spree along a steep slope near Ullay in Ladakh. Snow leopards which are territorial animals are known for living in cold and mountainous regions and are very hard to be spotted. In the now-viral video, one such snow leopard was seen hunting a Shyapu Ladakh Urial with the use of its swift and agile nature. The video was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Monday.

While sharing the video, he added a caption that reads, Incredible India.Ghost of the mountains. Most Agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial.”

Incredible India 🇮🇳 Ghost of the mountains. Most Agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial.@the_wildindia pic.twitter.com/E5gtnYdUvJ — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 27, 2023

As the video plays, it shows the snow leopard stalking its prey carefully and then pouncing with the use of its lightning-fast reflexes to finally take down the Urial at the end. The thrilling chase has grabbed a lot of attention on social media, leaving social media users impressed with the animal's incredible speed and hunting skills. A user wrote, "It reached the bottom in 14 seconds !! Such agility n speed", while another one wrote, "Beautiful."

"Leopard are the best hunters," a user commented. "His agility is next to none, no cat member or any other species can stand next to snow leopard," another one wrote. The video has so far amassed over 24,000 views and a lot of likes and comments.

The video was originally shared by The Wild India earlier this month and is being reshared multiple times since then.

