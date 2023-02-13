It has been a week since Turkey and Syria were hit by a powerful earthquake causing widespread destruction and loss of lives. Rescue operations are still being carried with teams rushing to save every possible victim that could be alive under the rubble. Multiple cities across both countries have turned into a sad picture of death and destruction.

Amid this, a few stories of success have also come across as people continue to lead the rescue works. In one such instance, a video is now going viral on social media where two nurses went out of their way to protect newborn babies at a hospital during the earthquake.

The incident is from a hospital in Turkey’s Gaziantep where the two nurses, identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazel Caliskan, were seen protecting the babies in the neonatal critical care instead of vacating the building to protect themselves. The entire episode was recorded on the room’s CCTV camera.

Take a look:

When the earthquake struck in Turkey, these two nurses dropped everything — to protect innocent newborns. The whole building was shaking, but they never left the babies’ side. The nurses names are Devlet Nizam and Gazel Çalışkan. Know their names. pic.twitter.com/2EZ0JHp92a — Goodable (@Goodable) February 12, 2023

The viral video was shared by Goodable on Twitter with a caption that reads, “When the earthquake struck in Turkey, these two nurses dropped everything — to protect innocent newborns. The whole building was shaking, but they never left the babies’ side. The nurses’ names are Devlet Nizam and Gazel Çalışkan. Know their names.”

As the clip plays, it begins with the nurses entering the room to find the incubators shaking profusely as a result of the earthquake. They quickly rush to tightly clutch them firmly to prevent them from collapsing.

Notably, the heart-winning moment went viral in no time and clearly established people’s faith in humanity. While the video has been widely shared on social media, users while reacting to the video posted heartwarming comments. A user wrote, “Angels, I hope, they’re all alright, babies, mums and all staff”, while another user remarked, “Guardian angels on earth.” “These are NICU nurses. so much love for their patients!”, a third user commented.

Meanwhile, an investigation is presently underway to probe the role of shoddy and illegal construction methods in collapse of buildings amid the rising death toll in Turkey.

