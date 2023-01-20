Viral video shows father-daughter duo spending time together at work; receives love
The video of the father and his daughter has received love on the internet
In today’s busy world, people often fall out from spending time with their loved ones.
Balancing work and family at the same time has become quite difficult, thus building an ‘invisible’ gap between parents and their children. While parents still struggle to spare some time for their children amid their busy schedules, a father has gone against the odds and taken out time for his little girl.
A video going viral on the internet shows how a father decided to take his daughter to work with him so that he can spend more time with her.
Shared widely on social media, the video has received immense love from people along with thousands of views.
The video which has been shared by the Instagram page ‘Magically News’ was originally shared on TikTok.
As the clip plays, we can see a father bringing her daughter to his work. The man who seems to be a delivery agent arrives at someone’s door with his daughter, both dressed in the delivery company’s clothes.
While the father keeps a large box at the order, the little girl also brings along a small package. What won our hearts is the ‘little teddy’ that the girl brought along with her to work.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
A caption was also added to the video which read, “Aww, she even brings her little stuffed animal. The three of them make a great team.”
Reacting to the video, several social media showered love on the father-daughter duo as they found it quite adorable.
A user wrote, “This is special. A lot can be said otherwise but for this clip, enjoy what it is. He is doing the job he has with pride and demonstrating that to his daughter.
She will certainly remember this when she starts working and simply as a great time with her daddy”, while another person wrote, “Love this, hope this receives the praise it deserves instead of potential problems from anyone who sees it differently.”
On the other hand, a section of social media users also criticised the father for promoting child labour and putting his daughter to work at such a young age.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SpiceJet's 'poetic' pilot goes viral again; welcomes mother and son onboard in special announcement
Sharing the video of his announcement on Instagram, the 'poetic pilot' welcomed his mother and son onboard for the first time
Kili Paul dances to popular Bhojpuri track 'Lollipop Lagelu'; video wins internet
The viral video of Kili Paul is trending on social media and has grabbed several views. A user wrote, 'Iss song ka 2.0 version banna chaiye... Or kili bhai ko lena chaiye (A 2.0 version of the song should be made and Kili should be taken into it)'
'Express delivery to heaven': Vehicle moved over deep cliff with the help of rope, internet shocked
The video shared on Twitter shows how a vehicle is being moved over a deep gorge with the help of a rope that has been attached to its roof. The video of the shocking stunt has left the internet terrified and concerned over the safety of the vehicle