In today’s busy world, people often fall out from spending time with their loved ones.

Balancing work and family at the same time has become quite difficult, thus building an ‘invisible’ gap between parents and their children. While parents still struggle to spare some time for their children amid their busy schedules, a father has gone against the odds and taken out time for his little girl.

A video going viral on the internet shows how a father decided to take his daughter to work with him so that he can spend more time with her.

Shared widely on social media, the video has received immense love from people along with thousands of views.

The video which has been shared by the Instagram page ‘Magically News’ was originally shared on TikTok.

As the clip plays, we can see a father bringing her daughter to his work. The man who seems to be a delivery agent arrives at someone’s door with his daughter, both dressed in the delivery company’s clothes.

While the father keeps a large box at the order, the little girl also brings along a small package. What won our hearts is the ‘little teddy’ that the girl brought along with her to work.

A caption was also added to the video which read, “Aww, she even brings her little stuffed animal. The three of them make a great team.”

Reacting to the video, several social media showered love on the father-daughter duo as they found it quite adorable.

A user wrote, “This is special. A lot can be said otherwise but for this clip, enjoy what it is. He is doing the job he has with pride and demonstrating that to his daughter.

She will certainly remember this when she starts working and simply as a great time with her daddy”, while another person wrote, “Love this, hope this receives the praise it deserves instead of potential problems from anyone who sees it differently.”

On the other hand, a section of social media users also criticised the father for promoting child labour and putting his daughter to work at such a young age.

