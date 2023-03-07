How does China build 5,000 km of high-speed rail in a year??
Maybe the US should get the railway track technology from China?”
By @ShehabBawazeer2 @China4Tech
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 6, 2023
Viral video shows China's 5,000 km of high-speed rail built in a year; watch
In a video going viral on social media, the 5,000 km of high-speed rail can be seen being constructed with the use of precast ballastless track slabs
China, which is known for having the world’s largest high-speed railway network, plans to expand it further by nearly 32% by 2025. This is roughly equal to the combined length of the five largest countries (Spain, Japan, France, Germany, and Finland), as stated by the five-year transport plan issued by China’s State Council. While works in the railway network continue to remain underway in China, the country was also recognised for launching 5,000 km of new high-speed rail earlier in 2019, which brought the national total to 35,000 km. With that said, a video of the 5,000 km of the new rail network has recently gone viral on social media. Shared by former Norweigan diplomat Erik Solheim, the video shows the entire process of the rail track remaining under work with ballastless rails installed on precast concrete slabs.
Check:
Wondering how China managed to build 5,000 km of high-speed rail in a way, Solheim further added that the US government can also get the railway track technology from China.
Reacting to the video, social media users in the comment section spoke about rail networks from different countries including the US and India. A user wrote, “US would adopt a better technology. There was a reason for holding it…”, while another user wrote, “What I am most inspired from China is their bold architectural engineering and sense of aesthetics.”
“Any Innovation which can save money and times should be adopted by the Rest of the countries,” a user commented.
China’s high-speed railway
Speaking about the high-speed railway network operating in China, it began in 2008 between Beijing and Tianjin following which the country has so far built a network that spans nearly 40,000km (25,000 miles) and is now the world’s largest for bullet trains that can travel up to 350km/h (220mph).
As a part of the Chinese high-speed railway system, precast ballastless track slabs have been widely applied.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India
'I stole something valuable...': Ex-Google employee shares story after being laid off
Ever since Google India laid off over 400 employees, a lot of people have been sharing their stories on social media.
World
ChatGPT says Guinness World Records is owned by an Irish company; know how
The hilarious response by ChatGPT about Guinness World Records has caught the attention of social media.
World
Laid-off Google employees come together to start new venture; seek help on LinkedIn
Google recently laid off thousands of employees as a part of its global downsizing.