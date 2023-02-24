While living and working in space for a long time is quite exhausting and can often become very monotonous, astronauts also make efforts to keep themselves entertained and amused during this time. With that said, one such video is now making rounds on the internet where a NASA astronaut took things to an extremely interesting level after he wore a gorilla suit in space to scare off his fellow crew member. The incident originally took place in 2016 at the International Space Station (ISS), while a video of the same is yet again gaining traction on social media.

The NASA astronaut identified as Scott Kelly decided to prank his fellow space mate Tim Peake by secretly bringing a gorilla suit into the space station. The video shared on Twitter by Historic Vids opens with Peake leaving a large white bag on the station. Shortly after he leaves the area, Kelly came out of the bag wearing the suit and rushes towards the other astronaut. In a matter of seconds, we can see them running frantically on the station. While a panicked Peake can be seen escaping from the ‘gorilla’, Kelly also kept chasing him.

The video was shared with the caption that read, “Greatest space prank ever pulled in the history of International Space Station.”

As soon as the video went viral, people took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions. A user wrote, “Mans literally floating for his life”, while another user wrote, “The more you watch it the funnier it gets. What was in that guy’s head running like that?”

“Should’ve dressed up as an alien, would’ve been 1000x better,” a third user commented.

The NASA astronaut later in an interview with People Magazine in 2022 revealed that the entire prank was staged and it was his twin brother Mark Kelly who coined the overall idea as he wanted to send a gorilla into space.

