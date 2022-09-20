More than 2,000 mourners gathered at the Westminster Abbey, as the teary-eyed members of the British royal family bid farewell to their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Eminent personalities and leaders from across the world lined the streets, on 19 September, to attend the historic funeral ceremony on a scale never seen before, while people in other parts tuned in to their television screens to mark their attendance. Now, the ones who witnessed the Queen’s funeral via TV screens reportedly believe that Prince Harry did not sing the national anthem. A small video clip focusing on the Duke of Sussex is making rounds on the internet and has sparked a flurry of online debate.

On Monday, during the state service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family paused to recite the British national anthem, and one viral video shows Prince Harry seemingly not joining in. While the video shows Prince Harry looking around and not mouthing the words frequently, several Twitter users have called the Duke’s action “disrespectful.” While sharing the now-viral video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “Prince Harry not singing the national anthem.” In the video, Prince Harry, who is trying to hold back his tears, can be seen standing behind King Charles and Queen consort Camilla, next to his wife and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022



Now, the comments section is flooded with different opinions of Twitter users. While the majority of users appeared to be aggravated over Duke’s actions, several defended him by saying that they could see him singing. Many users even claimed that the Duke is unable to sing as he is making a desperate bid to fight back his tears in the video.

Stop lying, he was singinghttps://t.co/3TJvZksOt8 — Update – (@SmallIs16919022) September 20, 2022



Some users called the Duke rude for not singing the national anthem.

To me… It’s ok Meghan not singing the UK national anthem. She’s American. But Harry… That was pure rude. Somehow, he and Meghan sang the UK national anthem at the chapel… Why? Why the difference in behavior? — Aika Tsujimoto (@AikaTsujimoto) September 19, 2022



One user said that a candle in front of the Duchess saved her from people who accuse her of everything.

That candle protecting Meghan from prying eyes who wanna judge everything she does👌

pic.twitter.com/2Ka6pUHbxu — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 19, 2022



Another wrote, “Stop your lies! Prince Harry was singing only he had his mouth not very wide open while singing. You can clearly see his mouth was moving!!”

Stop your lies! #PrinceHarry was singing only he had his mouth not very wide open while singing. You can clearly see his mouth was moving!! — Jeanne MK (@JMK17158453) September 19, 2022



So far the video has been played more than 360,000 times and has garnered over 5,000 likes.

