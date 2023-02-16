Dining out at restaurants is a common practice nowadays. While people are most drawn toward a restaurant’s fancy ambience, aesthetic vibes, and of course the tasty food, the presentation of different dishes also helps the eateries to stand out from the others. Chefs often go the extra mile to make their dishes quirky and presentable and this no doubt catches the customer’s attention. With that said, the trend of food being served in different ways than the ones we’re used to is going viral nowadays. A video of the same has recently surfaced on the internet where a restaurant was seen serving pasta in a ‘fancy’ wine glass. Strange, right?

This was indeed the case at a restaurant in Belgium where a customer was surprised after he was served pasta in a very different manner. The video shared on Twitter begins with an attendant arriving at the table with a wine glass placed in an upside-down position on a plate. The glass was filled with pasta with cheese placed on top of the glass. The server goes on to pull up the glass to pour the pasta onto the plate and further throws the cheese directly on the pasta.

Take a look:

this was so unnecessary i’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/kuG7xr1MSY — chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) February 13, 2023

The video was added with a caption that reads, “this was so unnecessary I’m crying.” The user further added his frustration in other tweets. “It’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate like what was the PURPOSE? imagine how fed up whoever has to wash these dishes is more work and FOR WHAT,” the tweets read.

Meanwhile, other social media users also took to the comment section and reacted to the video by calling the stunt completely unnecessary and bizarre.

A user wrote, “The complete lack of reaction by the guests helps”, while another user quipped, “The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking.” “I’ve watched this a few times now & I’d be sick just because the portion is so small. Knowing I could make this at home with two more servings on the stove idkkkkk,” a third user commented.

The video has so far amassed over 1 million views with thousands of likes and several comments.