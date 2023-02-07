After parts of south-east Turkey and Syria were jolted by a strong earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks on Monday and Tuesday simultaneously, it led to a wave of devastation across both countries, killing over 5,000 people so far and leaving thousands more injured and displaced. While the scale of destruction continues to unfold with authorities yet to ascertain the exact damage, rescue teams were immediately brought into service to search for survivors. Rescuers are battling heavy rain, snowfall, freezing temperatures, and damaged roads to find victims amid fears of a drastic rise in the death toll.

Amid the ongoing rescue operations, a team of rescuers was seen pulling out a young Turkish girl alive from the rubble after she remained under the debris for more than 12 hours, following the devastating tremors. The visuals are reportedly from Turkey’s Sanliurfa province. The girl got trapped in the debris after the structure collapsed over her.

Luckily, the girl got trapped in between some large rocks and was unhurt. A video of her miraculous rescue was shared by the Twitter page Goodable where the rescue team pulls out the girl while she remains in a state of shock. “Miracle Alert: These rescuers just pulled a young girl alive from the rubble more than 12 hours after the earthquake in Turkey,” the caption of the post read.

Rescue works remain underway

While rescue works continue to remain underway following the 7.8 magnitude tremor, the World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that the number of casualties can exceed over 20,000. Amid such concerns, relief teams are trying their best to reach even the remotest towns in the affected parts of Turkey and Syria.

Survivors have also joined hands for finding the ones who went missing during the earthquake, considering that several people are still believed to be missing or trapped under all the debris.

