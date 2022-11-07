Viral video: Parrot flies away with journalist's earphone during live reporting

It is not very uncommon to see animals and birds steal food items from humans. But have you ever seen a bird steal an earphone directly from a person’s ear? Well, such an incident has recently been witnessed on the internet. In a very funny and amusing video, a parrot slyly flies up to a journalist’s shoulder and later flees away with a piece of his earphones from one of his ears. The entire episode was caught on a live TV report when the journalist identified as Nicolas Krumm was reporting from a scene of a crime. While the reporter was speaking about rising robbery cases in the area, ironically a similar earphone theft took place with him.

The video was being aired on a news channel where the journalist was speaking about matters of robbery and security in Santiago de Chile. As we see in the 20-second video, the journalist while speaking on camera got a surprise visit after a parrot perched on his shoulder. As the journalist excitedly signalled the cameraman about the same, the bird took a few steps toward his ear and eventually removed one of AirPod to later fly away with it.

Seemingly undisturbed by the theft, the journalist can be seen continuing his reporting.

Watch the video here:

As reported by The Independent, the earphone was later retrieved at a distance from where the incident took place. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and grabbed the internet's attention. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, "Oh that is so funny. Thanks Son" while another commented, "Beware of flying criminals. Immediately inform the police."

Check some reactions:

this is funny — Maniac 🌖⚛️ (@AKKAL_132) November 5, 2022

Wow, wonderful — RamaShanker Sharma (@RamashankerRama) November 6, 2022

This is what Johnny my African Grey does to me... She hates it when I'm on phone and wants my full attention — Vishal Vithal Kamat (@vishalk82) November 6, 2022

He is been hit by, he is been struck by a smooth criminal 🤣 — Palani Kumar (@PalaniK98454194) November 6, 2022

Awesome. I love birds — Eva Mary (@Sanctamaria7) November 6, 2022

Notably, the viral video came days after another similar incident. It so happened that a bird flew away with an AirPod of a woman while she was soaking under the sun. The video of the same was shared on Reddit where the woman can be seen lying outside on the grass while listening to music on her earphones. It was then that a bird came close to one of her ears and flew away with an earphone.

The woman could also be seen chasing the bird to get her device back.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.