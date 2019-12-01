You are here:
Viral video of Russian cadets singing 'Aye Watan' at Moscow's Indian embassy makes Twitterati tear up

World FP Trending Dec 01, 2019 16:17:03 IST

  • A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song Aye Watan from the 1965 film Shaheed - has gone viral on social media

  • The 27-second video which has garnered over 16 thousand likes has been re-tweeted over five thousand times

  • The video from an event features young military cadets seen singing the song with Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song ‘Aye Watan’ from the 1965 film Shaheed - has gone viral on social media. The 27-second video, which has garnered over 16,000 likes and has been re-tweeted over five thousand times, was first shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The video from an event features young military cadets seen singing the song with Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The video invoked many emotional responses on Twitter. One user wrote, "Feeling proud," while another added, "This is really so tearful. Even to listen to this song! And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times." Here is how others reacted to it:

The famous Hindi patriotic song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured in the 1965 movie Shaheed.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 16:17:03 IST

