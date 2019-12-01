Viral video of Russian cadets singing 'Aye Watan' at Moscow's Indian embassy makes Twitterati tear up

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song ‘Aye Watan’ from the 1965 film Shaheed - has gone viral on social media. The 27-second video, which has garnered over 16,000 likes and has been re-tweeted over five thousand times, was first shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The video from an event features young military cadets seen singing the song with Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The video invoked many emotional responses on Twitter. One user wrote, "Feeling proud," while another added, "This is really so tearful. Even to listen to this song! And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times." Here is how others reacted to it:

Wow 🙏🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Anjali Nataraj (@AnjaliKoundinya) November 30, 2019

Jai Hind jai Indian army — Himanshu Darji 🇮🇳 (@himanshudarji38) November 30, 2019

This is really so tearful 😢even to listen to this song! And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times! — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019

Thank you Russian Army.... — Santosh Kumar (@santosh_katak) November 30, 2019

Prayer for nation is always nostalgic, be it any language. Good to see the Russian cadets do not see any religion or caste in this song. The patriotism for their nation is really coming out in the form of this song. I think it is a universal song & every nation should sing it. — Sunil Kumar Patil (@sunray74_patil) November 30, 2019

Ab bhartiya bhi return me 'Katyusha' gayege.

Indo-Rusi bhai bhai 😀 — Chewy Suarez Kumar™ (@Chewy_Suarez_) November 30, 2019

Adorable जय हिंद — Jungli Billi (@Jangleebilli) November 30, 2019

The famous Hindi patriotic song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured in the 1965 movie Shaheed.

