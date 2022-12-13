The internet is a place for all kinds of content, beginning from inspiring videos to entertaining ones. There are also some exceptions where offbeat or bizarre content catches the attention of social media users. No matter what is being shared, every entertaining and unique content goes viral in no time, leaving people confused and also impressed at the same time. One such video is presently making rounds on the internet where a person specifically, a piano player successfully played a song on his piano while remaining completely submerged in the water. He also shared the video of his accomplishment on Instagram and has claimed to be the first one to do so, reported BBC.

In the video shared by the pianist on Instagram, we can see him sitting on a stool with a yellow-coloured piano placed in front of him as he goes on to play the famous ‘Under the sea’ song from ‘The Little Mermaid’. He also added a caption reading, “I Played “Under The Sea”… UNDER THE SEA.”

Watch the video here:



As we see him play the piano in the video, Jenkins can also be seen wearing complete diving gear which he had teamed up with a breathing apparatus for remaining underwater.

As soon as the video was shared, many surprised social media users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “You are my hero!!! Loveee this and everything that you put your mind to!” while another one commented, “This is incredible!!! brilliant work. I’ll wait for the boys’ T-shirts in the post.”

The number of views in the post is also increasing while it also amasses thousands of likes.

As reported by BBC, the pianist, who is known for playing piano at some of the most unique places,took around two years to complete the jaw-dropping stunt. He has previously played his piano outside Buckingham Palace, on a boat, and then on a hot air balloon.